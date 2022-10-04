The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazine

Peaks of Otter Bedford Virginia Peaks of Otter Lodge screenshot

Local hidden treasures

The town of Bedford, Virginia was recently highlighted in an edition of Travel and Leisure and described as the "perfect fall escape destination." The national magazine referred to the locality as a "charming Virginia town" with "Beautiful Foliage, Apple Picking, and Family-friendly Events." The article by Jennifer Prince says that although there are things to do year-round in Bedford autumn is the ideal season to spend some time in the area.

Prince pointed out the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Appalachain trail, the Blue Ridge mountains, and Peaks of Otter being of significant importance. She also mentioned the National D-Day Memorial as one of the local treasures. Nicole Johnson the director of tourism for the county told WFIR radio that although Bedford does advertise local features the article In Travel and Leisure was unsolicited and helps tourism as hits to the Bedford County website have increased.

Destination Bedford Destination Bedford screenshot

Fun for everyone

The magazine article also highlighted apple picking at Gross Orchard and Johnson's Orchard which also houses the Peaks of Otter Winery. There is also Beales Brewerey which was described as the heart of downtown Bedford and eleases two flavors each fall, Oktoberfest and Spiced Apple Ale. Perhaps you live in this local area but were not aware of all that Bedford has to offer but now you do.

The local attractions listed and so many more await you so take a drive down 460 East and make your own memories in the town of Bedford Virginia which is the perfect fall escape destination.