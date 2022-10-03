Dogwood Restaurant's menu is highy recommended

Dogwood Restaurant in Vinton WDBJ7 screenshot

Dogwood Restaraunt is a hit with the locals

The Dogwood Restaurant is a place in the Roanoke Valley where you can come as you are and enjoy a good meal. Now that more people are venturing out post-Covid this eatery is one you might consider checking out. Dogwood Restaurant is located at 106 E Lee Ave, in Vinton, and has been around since the 1940s and is considered the one place you must eat in Vinton.

WDBJ7 recently highlighted this local business on a Hometown Eats segment. The owner Keith Poff purchased the eater 30 years ago, shortly after getting married, and says this is the second-best decision he ever made. A customer named Lisa told News 7 "They really care about the customers. They know most of the people who come in the door,”

Big Lick burger is a hit at Dogwood Restaurant WDBJ7 screenshot

Delicious meals and a family atmosphere

If you enjoy delicious country cooking where you can watch your meal being made right in front of you then Dogwood restaurant might be worth the time. Customers eagerly shared their stories with WDBJ 7 and they all were delighted. Poff told News 7 “I want the customers to feel at home and I think they do,” One popular item on the menu is the Big Lick burger, made from local grass-fed beef and covered with delicious cheese slaw. There are a number of items to choose from so everyone should find something they enjoy.

One regular customer named Brandon said it best “Got the hometown feel, got everything good on the menu that good stick to your ribs kind of food,”