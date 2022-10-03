The Bold and the Beautiful: Thomas Forrester may be headed towards a crash and burn

Thomas Forrester CBS B&B screenshot

Thomas is being written into a corner

The Bold and the Beautiful writers have been destroying the character of Thomas Forrester ever since Matthew Atkinson took over the role. Each time it looks as if he is headed toward redemption something wacky takes place. He first showed fans his dark side when he hid the secret that Hope Logan Spencer's (Anika Noelle) living child had been switched with a dead baby and was adopted by Steffy Forrester Finn (Jacqueline Wood).

When Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) found out the truth Thomas chased her down and watched her vehicle go over the side of a cliff. Emma died, life went on and Thomas became even more obsessed with Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle) to believe he had fallen into a vat of acid and perished. He later fell in love with a Hope look-alike mannequin and had some tense moments with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and it was determined that his actions were the result of a brain tumor that was surgically removed.

Is all as it really seems with Thomas?

Thomas also convinced Hope to legally become the mother of his son and Douglas has been living with her and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) while Thomas recovers. if he did use the voice app belonging to Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri) to set up Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) thenwhat does this mean? Spoilers have been saying Thomas was on the mend and going to find a new woman to love.Is Thomas simply devious or does he hate his stepmother so much he will risk all?

Ridge defends his son to Brooke all the time and now is possibly going to break up with her because of a lie. Is there any hope for Thomas after this and if it's all true will his father ever forgive him? The Bold and the Beautiful viewers were expecting "Terrible Tom" to have been a result of the tumor but now that may not be true. Spoilers say he will soon get into a fight with Donna Logan (Jenifer Gareis)

Could Brooke have been right all along about her stepson or is there yet another explanation for his behavior? Fans don't understand this turn of events as it seems Atkinson's character is once again headed for a crash and burn. Keep in mind that things often are not as they appear on soaps sp stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out what happens next.