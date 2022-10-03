Roanoke City Sheriff's office hosts Faith & Blue community festival

Faitb and Blue Festival will be held on October 8th

The Roanoke City Sheriff's office will be hosting a community festival on October 8th from noon until 3 p.m. The Faith and Blue event will take place at The Green Goat restaurant located at 802 Wiley Drive SouthWest. The Star City community is encouraged to come out and participate in this free festival which will include music, vendors, kids’ activities, and a free meal of hot dogs, a drink, and chips.

Faith & Blue community event Roanoke City Sheriff's office screenshot

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office believes in strengthening the relationship between the community and law enforcement and they are pleased to be hosting this special event. Faith & Blue is part of the "We Do It Better Together" – Community Festival as part of National Faith and Blue Weekend where the motto is 'Building bridges to more inclusive communities."

Community and law enforcement working together to make a difference

National Faith & Blue Weekend facilitates "safer and stronger communities by engaging law enforcement officers and local residents through the connections of faith-based organizations".“Faith & Blue was initiated in 2020 by MovementForward, Inc., working with the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) at the U.S. Department of Justice.

"The concept was the ties that bind officers and residents must be reinforced if we are to build neighborhoods where everyone feels safe and included.” The goal is to build trust between local law enforcement and the communities they serve. Save the date on your calendar and support this festival and the local sheriff's office.

Faith & Blue believes that "strong communities are built through mutual respect and understanding. Law enforcement and faith institutions are key pillars of each community, and when they work together, neighborhoods thrive".