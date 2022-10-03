Marla Gibbs at 91 joins the cast of Grey's Anatomy and says It's never too late

Marla Gibbs VLADTV screenshot

Marla Gibbs keeps moving forward

Marla Gibbs gained fame as the wise-cracking maid Florence Johnson on The Jeffersons and later starred as Mary Jenkins in 227. Among her many additional credits was a recent stint on Days of Our Lives as Olivia Price the mother of Paulina Prince (Jackee Harry) who co-starred with Gibbs in 227. Now the 91 year old actress will be joining the cast of Grey's Anatomy and says she lives by the title of her book "It's Never too Late."

The world at large was enamored by Betty White who was headed towards 100 and still relevant while Gibbs was making her own path as a senior actress. White was 97 when she had her final role in Trouble on Netflix. Like White Gibbs shows no signs of slowing down. In season 19 of Grey's Anatomy Gibbs will portray Joyce Ward, the grandmother of one of the new residents, according to Deadline .

A career that has spanned five decades

Marla Gibbs whose career has spanned five decades was born Margaret Theresa Bradley on June 14, 1931. In addition to acting, she is also a comedian, writer, singer, and television producer. She has shared that 227 was her brainchild and that she had to fight to become the executive producer. She also had to request that her character Mary have a husband because on The Jeffersons Florence was single for 11 years.

The actress shared in an interview that the cast of The Jeffersons was never told that the show was canceled and how Isabelle Sanford was distressed over this until the day she died. She also said she requested both Hal Williams and Regina King to be on the show. Be sure to catch Marla Gibbs on Grey's Anatomy beginning Thursday night October 6 at 9:00 pm on ABC,