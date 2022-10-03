Roanoke Williamson Road branch Library offers many October Events

Williamson Road Branch Library Google Screenshot

Free coffee, donuts, and meals

Roanoke City Libraries offer a number of free events and in October the Williamson Road Branch has something for everyone. On the first day of each month, the library located at 3837 Williamson Road in front of Breckenridge Middle School offers Day of the Donut where free coffee and Krispy Kreme donuts are available to patrons. There is also a box with free discontinued books for anyone who is

interested. Each Monday through Saturday there is a feed and read from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm. School-age children can enjoy a nutritious meal while they are utilizing library materials.

Weekly and monthly events at the library

The Williamson Road Branch of Roanoke City libraries also has weekly events which include Zumba on Wednesdays at 11 am, storytime for children each Thursday at 10:30 am, and VA Children's Theater on Thursday afternoons at 4:00 pm. On October 7th there will be a DIY Fairy Craft event and the book club will meet on the 12th at 2:30 pm. Bingo is on the 13th at 11:00 am and National I Love Lucy Day will be observed all day on the 15th.

On October 27 at 1:00 pm the Library will host DIY bugs which should be fun for the children and on October 28 and 2:00 pm the Halloween Candy Party will take place. There will be a scavenger hunt on the 29th at 2:00 pm and on October 31 at 5:30 pm will be the monthly movie night. For more information about any of these activities please call the Williamson Road branch of the Roanoke City libraries at 540-8532540.