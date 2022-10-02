Sloan may blackmail Paulina and turn her life upside down on Days of Our Lives

Paulina is in trouble again Days of Our Lives screenshot

Paulina is in hot water again

Spoiler alerts for Days of Our Lives indicate that Paulina Price Carver (Jackée Harry) may soon have her life turned upside down. She will have to pay a price for the silence of blackmailer Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty) who will threaten Paulina’s political campaign as well as Chanel Dupree’s (Raven Bowens) future. If Paulina isn’t careful Sloan may find herself in possession of information that might prove to be valuable. and everything Ms. Price holds dear could be placed in jeopardy.

Jessica Sloan is obviously not afraid to go after what she wants and DOOL viewers will recall that Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gerring) once referred to Sloan as "a prolific ambulance chaser", and Paulina is rich. Days fans also know that Sloan pushed Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) to give a false statement about Gwen Rizczech’s (Emily O’Brien) murder confession.

Sloan may blackmail Paulina Days of Our Lives screenshot

Spoilers tease that Paulina's campaign for governor will be falling into place Sloan shows up out of the blue to ruin it all. She will reveal something from Paulina's past that she was hoping would never come to light. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Sloan will threaten Paulina with a secret she thought was dead and buried and that she does not want Chanel to find out about. Paulina would do anything for her daughter so she probably already paid a lot of money to keep her past hidden. Paulina should know by now that in Salem all secrets are revealed, it's just a matter of time.

Days spoilers say Sloan will attempt to blackmail Paulina during the week of October 10-14, and if she pays it could be considered as proof of guilt once all this comes to light. DOOL viewers should prepare themselves because Sweet Bits will be vandalized by someone who calls Chanel a murderer, so there obviously is a bombshell soon to be exposed. Paulina went out of her way to protect her older daughter Lani Price (Sal Sowers) so she will move heaven and earth to keep her baby girl out of harm's way. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives on Peacock to find out how much trouble Paulina is in and what she will do to protect herself and Chanel.