The Young and the Restless Monday Spoilers: Genoa City residents are in peril

Nikki and Phyllis plot Y&R CBS screenshot

Devon and Elena may experience betrayal together

Monday on The Young and the Restless several Genoa City residents will find themselves at a point of making harsh decisions and finding themselves in peril. Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) has had enough of Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) turning against his family and scheming with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). She moved out and on Monday will be on the verge of divulging Nate's plan to Devon Hamilton (Brighton James).

Elena stops short of admitting the truth but spoilers tease that she and Devon might get back together down the road. Mishael Morgan (Hilary Curtis) has gone on recurring status which means she will not be on screen a lot so Devon and Elena might reunite once the truth about Nate is revealed.

Tucker rattles Jack CBS Y&R screenshot

Tucker has Jack and Diane on edge as Nikki and Phyllis connect the dots

Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) flies over Kyle Newman's (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman Abbott's (Allison Lanier) reception causing chaos on the ground as the wind from the propellers has everything flying. When he arrives there is immediate tension and Jack orders him to leave. Tucker sticks around a few moments longer but Jack is visibly shaken by this unwelcome guest that crashed Kyle and Summer's big day.

Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is clearly rattled and tries to play it off as if nothing is wrong but Tucker later texts her and says he will keep her secret on one condition. He wants Diane to alert him the minute Ashley Abbot (Eileen Davidson) returns to Genoa City.

Meanwhile, Nikki Newman (Melody Scott Thomas) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) are excited because they believe they are figuring out what Diane was up to in LA. They come to the conclusion that Tucker might have been Diane's sugar daddy who had her chauffeured in a Bentley while Diane says she was barely able to make ends meet. Monday's events on The Young and the Restless could be the beginning of both Diane and Nate being exposed and the shifting of several relationships so stay tuned.