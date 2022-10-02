Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are alleged to desire to make changes to the Netflix docuseries and Harry's memoir

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The Guardian screenshot

The changes for the Sussexes continue to happen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making some changes to their upcoming Netflix docuseries according to alleged palace insiders. Page Six is claiming that several royal insiders are saying the couple is "desperate" to make changes out of respect for the Queen. There is also a possibility that the Sussexes seeing the royal family members has softened some of the pain they have been feeling and perhaps a bit of reconciliation has or will take place.

It is also being reported that Prince Harry wants to make changes to his memoirs out of respect for his grandmother. His book has been pushed back to 2023 and if these allegations are true readers and Netflix watchers probably will not get the juicy behind-the-scenes tidbits they were hoping for. The death of Elizabeth II has shifted a lot within the royal family and more changes are probably coming.

The Queen's death shifted life for Harry and Meghan

One source told Page Six that Netflix wanted the docuseries to drop in December but now it will probably be pushed back until next year. Prince Harry and Meghan are being paid big bucks so they will have to deliver at some point. Although it sounds like the Sussexes desire to not ruffle any royal feathers their stepping back from being full-time working royals has come at a cost as the duo is now at the bottom of the royal family's official website.

When Harry and Meghan went to the UK in early September they had no intention of meeting with the royals but the Queen's death had the couple front and center during the mourning period. Royal watchers were elated to see the "Fab Four", Meghan, Harry, Prince William, and Princes Kate together during the walkabout, and fans of the Sussexes were hopeful when the new King said he loved Harry and Meghan during his first address.

As always time will tell what is to be revealed in the book and the docuseries as well as whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might increase their royal duties or leave things as they are and if Archie and Lilibet will officially become Prince and Princess.