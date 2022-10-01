The Royal Family Website places Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew at the bottom

Cheryl E Preston

Meghan Markle and Prince HarryVogue Screenshot

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take another hit

Insiders are suggesting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are concerned about their place within the family since an update of the official Royal Family website following the ascension of King Charles to the throne. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from duties as senior members of "the Firm" and Prince Edward was stripped of his duties after allegations of alleged sexual abuse came to light.

The website in question which you can access at the above link has King Charles first with Queen Camilla underneath him and Prince William beneath her followed by some royals that are not well known. Prince Harry is next to the bottom right with his uncle Prince Andrew underneath and Meghan Markle on the left of Andrew.

Full-time working royals earn their positions

When you click on each of the royals it takes you to a page that describes their duties as full-time working members of the firm. These men and women are hard workers and put in a lot of time for their individual causes and definitely have earned their place. Harry and Meghan stepped back from full-time work with the family and their status seems to take president over the fact that Harry is the king's son.

The Duke and Duchess are reportedly shelving their Netflix series and Harry's memoir for now in order to make edits now that Queen Elizabeth has died. Rumors are flying that the Sussexes are trying to mend fences while other reports say that King Charles has kicked them to the curb. In addition to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being placed on the bottom of the royal website, they are also waiting for news regarding their children Archie and Lilibet being officially given the titles of prince and princess.

