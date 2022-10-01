Esme Prince is back on General Hospital

Esme Prince Soaps She Knows screenshot

She's back get ready for Esme

General Hospital fans have been wondering how long it would be until Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) would return to Port Charles and that time Is now. Prince told Soap Opera Digest that she had been given advance warning that her character would be written off of the ABC soap, and was assured the exit would only e temporary.

She told SOD “Our executive producer, Frank Valentini, was like, ‘Hey, by the way, I don’t want you to freak out, but we’re writing you off the canvas for a little bit,’” she recalled. “I had no other context for a while. then, later, he told me, ‘You’re being shoved off the parapet.’ And then later he told me Ava was going to be the one who did it." She added “Now that I’m back, I think there’s an even bigger question at work about what’s going on,” “and my lips are sealed on that one!”

There are so many questions surrounding Esme such as how did she escape drowning at Wyndamere. and where has she been all of this time? What does Ryan Chamberlain know about the disappearance of his alleged daughter and did he offer her assistance in any way? Even if Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagoner) is not the mother of the evil one General Hospital fans desire to know who her birth mother is and why Esme was given up for adoption. Be on the lookout for updates regarding when Esme will return to Port Charles.