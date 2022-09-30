WDBJ 7 celebrates Hispanic History Month each Wednesday at 6 pm

Hispanic Heritage Month WDBJ7 screenshot

Local network educates viewers on the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month

WDBJ 7 News has been leading the way in observing Hispanic Heritage Month each Wednesday at 6 pm. and at other times since September 15. The news network has been highlighting locals in the Hispanic/Latino/Latinx community and also educating the public about the culture. On September 13 the network shared an interview with Dr. Claudia Martinez who explained how the heritage festival is about education and the community coming together as well as celebrating the heritage of their ancestors.

On September 20 local activist Maria Oceja explained the importance of Latino youth knowing their heritage and also having assistance with language barriers in public schools where there is a large Hispanic community. On September 28 Somas Latinas was discussed as local immigrants told how important it is for Hispanic/Latino children to continue using Spanish so that they understand their culture and they can also talk to relatives who are not in the States. Speaking Spanish at home was emphasized as necessary and beneficial.

Dr. Brenda Russ WDBJ7 screenshot

WDBJ continues to celebrate diversity

On September 29 the news channel covered the Fluor Field Hispanic Heritage celebration that raises awareness for those in the Latino/Hispanic community with an emphasis on education. They also interviewed Dr. Brenda Russ who is the first Hispanic principal in the Roanoke Valley. She grew up in Puerto Rico and later came to the States. Russ is the principal of Round Hill Elementary and says she is a proud Latino.

WDBJ 7 has been promoting the third annual Local Colors Hispanic Heritage Festival since May and will continue to do so until the event takes place on October 1st at the Wells Fargo Plaza in Downtown Roanoke. Be sure to tune in to your Hometown Station as they continue to celebrate the local Hispanic/Latino community specifically on Wednesdays in October.