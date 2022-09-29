King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

King Charles and Meghan Markle Fox News screenshot

King Charles is worried about Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.

It has already been reported that the King does not want his daughter-in-law to discuss anything surrounding the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth and MEOWW's Fatima Kamil a royal source said the following. "It’s the last thing The King needs to be thinking about, at this time. But make no mistake, it’s a very serious problem," The source continued with "

What will Meghan do?

The King does not want the Duchess of Sussex discussing anything about the family’s interactions or events surrounding this very solemn occasion." The king has even asked his son, Prince Harry, to convince Meghan to stop the podcast once and for all. "Charles is aware of what Meghan said in a recent interview — she never had to sign anything that restricted her from talking," said the insider. "He knows Meghan is steadfast in her view and belief she, and not the family, is in control of what she says publicly."

One guest who will not be on Archetypes is Meghan's friend Gayle King because Gayle is not an A-lister. Spotify is paying Meghan Markle 25 million dollars and she has got to deliver. She is under contract and it will be costly to break it. If indeed King Charles did tell Prince Harry to stop his wife's Podcasts it's very likely she is in no position to do so.