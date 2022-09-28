Ryan Paevey discusses a General Hospital return while in Port Charles Spinelli desires Maxie as his own

Spinelli and Maxie and Nathan and Maxie Wiki Gh Screenshot

Ryan Paevey talks about a possible return to General Hospital

Ryan Paevey was a fan favorite on General Hospital as Nathan West and viewers were distraught when his character died. Nathan's widow Maxie moved on with his half-brother Peter August (Wess Ramsey) and now seems interested in Ausut Gatlin Holt ( Roger Howarth). Lately, Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) has been acting like he wants Maxie back but if Nathan returns he won't stand a chance. Paevey recently updated fans via Soaps in Depth on where he stands on a return to GH.

The actor has been a beloved member of the Hallmark family since 2015 with dozens of movies to his credit. From time to time rumors spread that he is heading back to Port Charles and Paevey has set the record straight for now He told SOD “I would say the chances are unbelievably small,” “No discussion has been made since then. I think the canvas has long since moved on.”

Port Charles has evolved since Nathan died

Paevey is correct that life is moving on in Port Charles. In addition to Maxie seeking love again his mother Liesl Obrecht (Kathlene Gati) is dating Scott Baldwin ( Kin Shriner) and his half-sister Britt is about to leave the canvas since her portrayer Kelly Thiebaud is exiting General Hospital and returning to prime-time in November to reprise her role as Eva Vasquez in Station 19. Nathan's former partner Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zampragna) is moving up the ranks of the PCPD and life as a whole is much different.

Wednesday on General Hospital Spinelli confessed to Sam McCall t (Kelly Monaco) that after he broke up with Ellie (Emily Wilson) his feelings for Maxie began to grow and he started the dating site in order to match himself up with the mother of his daughter. Sam told him to shut it down right away but Cody Bell k(Josh Kelly knows the truth). The ABC soap did not bring Ellie back when Spinelli returned from Portland so perhaps they planned all along for an eventual reunion with Maxie.

The future for Maxie and a Nathan return

So Paevey ended his interview with Soaps in Dept by saying the following. “I haven’t spoken to anyone in the ranks of GH decision-making in [over] a year,” he admitted. “I’m still close friends with a couple of people that I worked with when I was there. But I have no intention of returning as of now. I guess there’s always, ‘Never say never’… you never know. Who knows where this road takes us. But it ain’t on the radar right now."

So there you have it straight from Ryan Paevey's mouth. He is committed to Hallmark at this present time and Maxie is in the middle of a lot of deception from both Austin and Spinelli. Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out how this situation is resolved and what comes next in Port Charles.