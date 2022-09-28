Appalachian Power adds a second rate increase to customer's bills

Appalachian Power AEP screenshot

Appalachian Power announces second rate hike this month

For the second time this month, a local utility is revealing it will raise rates for customers. Appalachian Power announced earlier in September that beginning on November 1, there would be a price hike for customers, adding about $20 more to their monthly bill. This amount would be for consumers who average 1000 kilowatt hours per month.

This increase is to cover the rising costs of fuel the utility burns to provide power to about 500,000 customers in Western Virginia. There have been a series of other rate adjustments over the past two years that have already added an additional $18 per month to customers' bills. AP said during the first announcement this month that all of the money goes for purchasing coal and natural gas and emphasized it does not profit from the rate increase.

Local customers could see an increase of $30.00 or more

Now, however, there is an additional monthly fee and the utility company will indeed benefit. Last week Appalachian Power informed the State Corporation Commission that it would increase its base rate by 6.7% — or "$8.55 per month for a home account that consumes 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity — effective Oct. 1".

This means that the average customer's bill will increase by close to $30.00 and because it will be winter many customers already had been seeing an increase in their electric bill so their bills will have more than a $30.00 increase. According to the Roanoke Times, Teresa Hall an Appalachian Power spokeswoman wrote the following in an email. “We encourage anyone experiencing difficulty with their bills to contact us to discuss programs and payment options that work for them.”