It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown will not air on local PBS network Blue Ridge Public Television

Cheryl E Preston

It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie BrownWikepedia

No Great Pumpkin this year

Breaking News for the Roanoke Valley!!! It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown will not be airing on PBS or PBS Kids in our local area in October. This is disappointing for those who have enjoyed watching Linus and Sally in the pumpkin patch for six decades. The beloved Halloween special debuted on October 27, 1966, on CBS and was second only to A Charlie Brown Christmas in ratings and in the hearts of baby boomers who grew up enjoying the Peanuts television programs.

For 54 years the Great Pumpkin came into our homes until 2020 when a change came in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans of the television special who were hoping to comfort themselves for 30 minutes and get the coronavirus off their minds had a rude awakening. Apple TV+ became the exclusive home of all Peanuts specials and broke the tradition for millions who enjoyed watching It's the Great Pumpkin Charle Brown on network TV each year.

Those who did not subscribe to or desire an Apple TV + subscription were able to watch it on broadcast television on PBS and PBS Kids as part of a partnership by Apple and PBS. It aired on October 24, 2021, at 7:30 P.M. ET/PT but this year it will only be available on Apple TV +. This morning I spoke with Sherry Spradlin program director for local PBS network Blue Ridge Public Television and she conveyed the disappointing news that It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown will not air this year. Spradlin did not mention other public television networks so if you are outside of the Roanoke viewing area please check with your local PBS network.

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

