Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan are scapegoats once again

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are minors and are not able to have official roles as working royals for quite some time so Nicholl's assertion seems a bit far-fetched. She is linking the behavior of Prince Louis during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee to the fact that Meghan and Harry were not on hand. It's understandable that Prince William, Princess Kate, and other senior royals had to take on more responsibility after Mexit but blaming the Duke and Duchess for a little boy behaving as any young child might, does not make sense.

Are the royal children being used by the adults?

In her book, Nicholl claims that Countess Sophie of Wessex and Queen Consort Camilla attempted to broker the peace with Harry and Meghan and their pleas were ignored. She now seems to be inferring that George, Charlotte, and Louis had to be on display because their uncle and his wife were no longer working royals. This would indicate that the children are being used to project an image of replacing the Sussexes in the spotlight because two adults walked away from the Firm.

Were the children of the heir apparent and future Queen really on display or is Katie Nicholls reaching just to sell her book? As with everything else surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the public will make their own decisions on the matter. In the meantime, there will probably be more excerpts and "juicing tidbits" coming forth related to the royals from this book so stay tuned.