Esme and Ryan's tale needs closure on General Hospital

Who are Esme's parents on General Hospital

Many General Hospital fans do not believe Esme Prince (Avery Kristin Pohl) is dead and suspect she may surface at any time. Spoilers tease that her dad Ryan Chamberlin ( Jon Lindstrom) will soon show up in the hospital room of Ava Jerome (Maura West). Ava is being guarded so it's not clear how the demented doctor gets in but spoilers tease he might get his hands on Ava's cell phone and or the confession teller from Niloas Cassadine (Marcus Columba).

General Hospital has yet to explain the connection between Ryan and Esme and whether or not he really is her biological father. Viewrs also want to know who h mother is as it has been suggested Felicia Scorpio (Kristian Waggoner ) is the lucky woman. Some fans are wondering if earlier spoilers got it wrong and that Mac Scorpio (John J York) being the father of Cody Bell ( Josh Kelly) is the storyline that was teased.

GH fans desire answers

Mac was dating Cody's mother Dominique Bell Baldwin (Shell Danielson) during the time she became pregnant but there is no logical explanation for Felicia being Esme's mom without a rewrite of history. Of Ryan does get his hands on the incriminating evidence he could blackmail Ava into walking away from Nikolas again but he would have to reveal that he does not have the locked-in syndrome.

Ryan needs to be exposed and the truth about Esme has to come to light sooner or later. If Esme is alive where could she have swum to after falling into the water at Wyndamere? Who has been caring for her and does Dr. Chamberlin know any of this? Even if he is in the dark about what happened to his daughter he surely notices that she is no longer volunteering at Springridge. Some General Hospital fans believe Ms. Prince is the hook killer and whether she is or is not the writers need to give viewers the answers they are looking for and move on from this storyline that has gotten old.