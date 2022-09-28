Was Brando sacrificed for Dex on General Hospital?

Dex Heller After Delight Screenshot

Did Dex replace Brando as the hot guy?

Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) seemed to fit right into Port Charles life from day one on General Hospital. He began working for Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) although he is really on the payroll of Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). He has made a strong connection with Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and both spoilers and fans say they can feel the heat between these two. Just as Heller's star is rising so to speak on GH Johnny Wactor (Brando Corbin) was fired. Is this a coincidence or did the powers that be decided to choose one young handsome man over the other?

Brando was written in a way where he was always overshadowed by his clingy mother Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) and his needy wife Sasha Gilmore Corbin) Sophia Mattison). Early on, when he first came to Port Charles General Hospital fans assumed Brando would be a part of Sonny's business but he never did more than work at his garage. Did the writers see something in Dex that they could expand upon that could not be done with Brando?

All roads seem to lead to Dex

Dex has now been at the scene of all three attacks by the Hook killer and was taken to the PCPD for questioning. Trina Robinson has noticed the connection between this newcomer and her best friend who went dumpster diving together. General Hospital viewers have noticed that Rorey Cabrera (Michael Kruse) seems to be in the same predicament as Brando. He takes Trina on dates and holds her hand but neither the character nor the relationship is really being developed.

Some fans are suggesting that Rorey might be the Hook killer or his next victim considering Kruse has a prime-time gig. on Chicago PD and has stated that he loves being back in that area. There have been no updates to confirm or deny that Rorey won't be sticking around long but Dex seems to be putting down roots in Port Charles.

Dex may be around for a while

Duell and Benard have already teased that they have some intense scenes coming up and its probably related to the fallout that Michael hired Dex to take down his father. Josslyn will be hurt when this deception comes to light and GH viewers are wondering how Sonny will handle the situation. Sonny will torture Dex on Wednesday in an attempt to get the truth out of him but spoilers have not revealed how much Heller will reveal if anything.

GH fans are also certain that Joss and Dex will hit the sheets so there is a lot of potential for this character. General Hospital exects have not said why they fired Johnny Wactor but perhaps what happens inside the writer's room remains in the writer's room. Brandos' exit as Dex is involved in major events seems suspect although it could only be a coincidence. Wactor recently spoke out regarding the outpouring of support he received from fans and said he had no idea that his character was so beloved.