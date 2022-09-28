Jordan gets in Portia's face and demands the truth on General Hospital

Portia and Jordan GH screenshot

Jordan backs Portia into a corner

On Tuesday's episode of General Hospital Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) barges into the PCPD to demand answers from Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) and spoilers say on Thursday she will get one thrown back in her face. The two women have been circling each other and thinking the worst of one another. The police commissioner has been dropping hints to both Portia and Curtis (Donnell Turner) that secrets are being kept and now Dr. Robinson wants to know what it means.

Things will become so heated between the two women that Jordan will ask Portia straight out if Curtis is Trina Robinson's (Tabyana Ali) biological father. Nothing is said about how this turns out but spoilers do mention that next week Dr. Robinson will have to broker peace between Trina and Curtis over some matter. Jordan overheard Portia seeking a DNA test and she knows that Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) has a relative in Port Charles.

Jordan is putting the pieces together

Jordan also recalls Portia saying she had to tell her daughter something about her father when the two were in a basement that was filling with gas fumes. Even if Portia tells Jordan to back off the truth will eventually come to light. She will probably say it's her secret to tell but would become so nervous that she has to spill to Curtis.

Once Curtis finds out that Trina is his daughter he may be angry at both of the women in his life for withholding the information. In the meantime, his divorce is not final and he may find out about his daughter before he can file the papers. Portia knows her fiancee hates secrets and this is what led to the breakup of his marriage. Trina being Curtis's daughter, however, is bigger than anything Jordan withheld from him.

Spoilers tease that Curtis is already on edge about the divorce papers and is a ticking time bomb. He suspects Jordan is keeping something from him related to the missing divorce papers and may soon be pushed over his limit. There is no telling how all of this will turn out and Portia and Jordan going at each other will only end in disaster and each woman has no one to blame but her own self. Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out how Dr. Robinson answers when the police commissioner puts her on the spot. Spoilers say the showdown between the two women will be must-see TV.