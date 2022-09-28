Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month in the Roanoke Valley in October

National Hispanic Heritage Month WDBJ7 screenshot

National Hispanic Heritage Month began in 1968 as National Hispanic Heritage week and today is a big celebration. It began on September 15 and will end on October 15 and there are still many ways to observe this occasion and support the local Hispanic-Latino-Latinx community. If you missed any local events in September you can still participate during October.

Local Colors festival

Local Colors will host their third National Hispanic Heritage festival on October 1 from noon until 3 pm at the Wells Fargo Plaza in downtown. There will be food vendors, music, arts and crafts and more as the local Latino community is celebrated.

Virginia Tech observation

Virginia Tech will support Hispanic Heritage Month through October 15 with emphasis on various programs for students and faculty that celebrates American citizens whose ancestors came from the Caribbean, Central, and South America., and Spain.

Roanoke College acknowledges Hispanic-Latino-Latinx Heritage month

At Roanoke College, OMA (Office of Multicultural Affairs) and the Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement (HOLA) will collaborate in providing lectures, panel discussions, film screenings, and other events. OMA and HOLA work with other offices on the Roanoke College campus as well as with local businesses to showcase" the diversity of Latin America and the Caribbean".

Casa Latina celebrates diversity

Casa Latina is a non-profit agency that addresses the needs of the local Spanish-speaking community. in the Roanoke Valley. This staple in the local Latino community. recently held a festival for Hispanic Heritage month and provides resources and programs that offer Hispanics-Latinos-Latinx the opportunity to show a sense of pride who they are,

There will be a youth program: Si se puede!: (Yes you can) from Oct. 3-Nov. 14, a Latino/Hispanic Heritage Month Health Fair at Thrasher Park "sense of pride of who we are,” on Oct. 8, and the Mexican Consulate will be held from Oct. 12-16.