Royal family concerned over Meghan Markle's new Archetypes Podcast

Loose Sussex lips could sink royal ships

Royal expert Neil Sean claims that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was in fear to be alone with Meghan Markle during the Queen's death and mourning period out of concern that whatever she said might end up being leaked. This was a valid concern and one of the few times there should be a bit of alarm. Meghan and Prince Harry opened up during an interview with Oprah Winfrey and shared some stunning things about the Windsors and Harry has a memoir that is yet to be published and who knows what is in it.

The Duke and Duchess have proven they have loose lips and Markle's Podcast Archetypes which was put on hold after the death of Queen Elizabeth will return with new episodes on October 4th. The royal family might be on pins and needles wondering if anything will be said about them. There naturally will be those who tune in to find out if Meghan will share any details of her two weeks in the UK. Middleton was right to be on guard under the circumstances.

The Royal family was not pleased with what Meghan shared on The Cut and there will be plenty of news outlets desiring to pay top dollar to hear what she has to say about recent events but the question is "Will she talk"? Could King Charles have possibly put his foot down or perhaps Harry has asked his wife not to disclose private family matters? Maybe Meghan Markle herself has decided to let what happened in the UK remain in the UK. The world will tune in to find out when Archetypes returns on October 4th