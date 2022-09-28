Trevor St. John debuts as Tucker McCall and frightens Diane on The Young and the Restless

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Ci9B_0iCseSp900
Trevor St. John as Tucker McCallCBS Y&R screenshot

Trevor St. John has finally arrived on The Young and the Restless

Trevor St. John makes his long-awaited debut as Tucker McCall on The Young and the Restless on Wednesday. At the end of the episode, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) opens her hotel room door and is shocked to find him standing there. He tells her he thought they had an arrangement and hopes he can still trust her. The look on her face revealed that Ms. Jenkins is truly frightened so McCall obviously has something on her.

Tucker is the son of Katherine Chancellor and the birth father of Devon Hamilton. He also now has a grandson Dominic Chancellor who he will probably want to spend time with. He has many connections in Genoa City and his return may not be pleasing to everyone. He could eventually insert himself into the coming storm with Chancellor Hamilton and Newman Media.

Tucker's agenda is not yet known

Spoilers don't say much yet about what Tucker's agenda will be but do suggest that he might crash the vow renewal service of Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman (Allison Lanier). Y&R fans are eager to find out just what type of relationship he had with Diane in LA as well as what he is holding over her. Deacon Sharp (Sean Kanan) has given Nikki Newman (Melody Scott Thomas) some type fo evidence to use against Diane so the walls are closing in on her.

Will Nikki and Tucker bring to light Diane's hidden past and ruin her reunion with her son or will McCall wave his magic wand and make this trouble go away as well? If he does intervene and spare Diane of more humiliation she would really be in his debt. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out what happens next now that Trevor St. John has taken on the role of Tucker McCall.

# The Young and the Restless

