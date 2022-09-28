Chad Duell is working on being a man and living single after divorce from Courtney Hope

CHad Duell opens up about his split from Courtney Hope

Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos) on General Hospital married Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) The Young and the Restless in an unusual ceremony last Halloween. Fans began noticing around New Year that the duo no longer had pictures of each other up on their social media accounts and shortly after it was revealed they had split. Fan sought answers that did not come except for Duell stating the relationship simply did not work.

Chad Duell Soaps She Knows screenshot

Chad Duell speaks out on breakup with Courtney Hope

During this past year Hope has not spoken out publically about what happened but Duell recently shared his feelings with castmate Maurice Benard on his Podcast State of Mind. The 35-year-old actor said has been in one relationship behind another since he was 18 and has developed certain routines. He admits that the single life is difficult and ‘It Hurts,’

He also told Benard If you split from the partner with whom you’ve been for years, “there’s two ways you can go with it,” Duell said. “You can try to fill the void, rush something to try to feel ‘better’ about yourself, but what you’re doing is you’re just going back to your comfortable state of your identity being in a relationship.

Chad Duell digs deep

Chad admitted during the podcast: “People do that a lot,” “They’re heartbroken or they feel pain, and they want to jump back into something” — and the sooner, the better. Only it isn’t necessarily better. It robs the individual of the opportunity to heal and regroup".

The actor seems to have been doing a lot of self-reflection and he has also recently dealt with COVID and long COVID but seems to be on the mend. Duell admitted to Benard "It’s hard to just sit with yourself and choose to be single. It’s a decision. It’s hard to do, man, because everyone likes to have somebody to love.” Best of luck to Chad Duell on mending his heart and improving his health. His fans are looking forward to what comes next for Michael Corinthos on General Hospital.