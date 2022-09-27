Queen Camilla had a different approach than Prince Harry for bridging the gap in the Royal family

Queen Camillia King Charles Prince Harry Nikki Swift Screenshot

Queen Camilla and her stepson disagree

The biggest issue to hit the Royal family was in 2020 when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior members of the "Firm" to move to California. Insiders say that behind closed doors there was "quite an uproar" within the family. King Charles III (then the Prince of Wales, and William, who is now Prince of Wales, were especially troubled by the coming "Mexit." Now, with the death of Queen Elizabeth, a number of revelations related to "Mexit" are being revealed.

Katie Nicholl author of "The New Royals," and also a royal expert has alleged that Sophie Countess of Wessex and Camilla Parker Bowles both tried to talk Harry and Meghan out of leaving the UK. Nicholl also says tin her book that Prince Harry recently attempted to mend fences with his family, but Camilla, the queen consort, was not in agreement with his method of choice.

According to Nicholls (in Vanity Fair) "Harry went in with hugs and the best of intentions and said he wanted to clear the air,". "He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea." Camilla then apparently told Harry the idea was "ridiculous," adding that "they were a family and would sort it out between themselves."

The Royal family has always done things their own way and done their best to keep personal matters private. The royals were said to have dismissed both Princess Diana and Meghan Markle when they cried out for help with their mental health issues. Diana said she became bulimic and Meghan admitted contemplating suicide. Prince Harry's suggestion of a mediator is more of an American thing to do so the King and Queen Consort balking at the idea was quite to be expected.

Queen Camilla is also said to be concerned about what will be revealed in Prince Harry's yet-to-be-released memoir. Tina Brown told the Express in September that Camilla has worked hard to improve her image and be accepted by the royal family and the British people. She is worried that Harry's book might open old wounds and tarnish her current standing as Queen Consort. Harry and Camilla's path has not been an easy one considering Princess Diana blamed her for the breakup of her marriage to King Charles. Time will tell all regarding whether or not there will ever be true reconciliation between Harry and his family.