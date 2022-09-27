Countess Sophie tried to broke peace with Harry and Meghan pre-Mexit

Countess Sophie of Wessex and Meghan Markle Bristol Live Screenshot

Countess Sophie an instrument of peace

Sophie the Countess of Wessex is the wife of Prince Edward the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth. Unlike the other royals, there are not a lot of stories or breaking news about this couple who seem to live their lives in peace. Sophie was also said to have been very close to the late monarch and like a second daughter. According to The Sun, a royal insider is claiming the countess who was "trusted and relied on by the queen" also tried to make peace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before they departed to the US.

Royal expert Jennie Bond further told Good Housekeeping that Sophie and the Queen "genuinely liked one another, and they spent a lot of time together," "They seemed to very much enjoy one another's company. I think it was very much a two-way relationship. It wasn't just about an adoration of the queen by Sophie; it was a mutual friendship."

Sophie's good nature obviously was extended toward the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a time when their lives were in upheaval and causing a royal rumble. According to the book "The New Royals" by Royal expert Katie Nicholl's, Sophie, and Queen Camillia tried to play peacemaker in January 2020 during "Megxit" Nicholl's claims the Countess and then-Duchess of Cornwall, both stepped in and tried to broker peace after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were walking away from their roles as senior working royals.

Sophie Countess of Wessex and Meghan Markle Bristol Live Screenshot

A behind-the-scenes look at pre-Mexit

It is interesting that details continue to trickle down to the public related to what was really going on during the time Harry and Meghan were making their move. Us Weekly revealed that Meghan and Sophie rode together in the same car on September 14 following the procession as the queen's coffin was relocated from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Excerpts from Nicholls book appeared in the Mirror and she was quoted as saying the following "Behind closed doors, family members including Camilla and Sophie reached out on a number of occasions to Harry and Meghan, while Princess Kate made attempts to ease the tension between Harry and William who were barely speaking to one another." A

According to Nicholl, Sophie and Camilla thought that as the couple joined "The Firm" as outsiders they might have been able to connect with Meghan. Now that the Queen ha passed there are a number of books by royal insiders telling their stories so be on the lookout for more pre-Mexit details to unfold.