Author Valentine Low claims Prince Harry wanted out of the "Firm" and Meghan Markle desired to be rejected

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Phil Noble Town and Country Screen Shot

Meghan Markle allegedly wanted to be rejected

When it comes to Meghan Markle, royal insiders who dislike her come up with some wild claims which cannot be validated. The latest allegation has been made by author Valentine Low who suggests that the Duchess of Sussex is a narcissist who wanted to be rejected. An alleged palace insider who naturally is not named is alleged to have said" “The mistake they made was thinking that she wanted to be happy. She wanted to be rejected because she was obsessed with that narrative from day one.”

There are also rumors that Markle tried to make a deal with Netflix before she and Prince Harry left the UK which implies Mexit was planned. Meghan haters believe every word is based on social media response and some say this is no more than they expected. Those who support Meghan say it's all lies just to gain readers and that she and Prince Harry should be left alone to live their lives.

Prince Harry is rumored to have begged his wife to get him away from the "Firm"

Low also claims that palace insiders claim that Prince Harry had been unhappy in the firm for several years and begged his wife to help him find a way out. This may have some basis as Harry told Oprah Winfrey during the "bombshell interview" that King Charles III and Prince William were "trapped" in the firm while he was able to get out. Even so, there will always be those who blame Meghan Harry leaving his family even if it is true that he begged her to assist him in leaving it all behind.