Victoria and Chelsea clash on The Young and the Restless

Victoria and Chelsea Y&R screenshot

Victoria and Billy have their hands full with Chelsea

Tuesday on The Young and the Restless Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) lock horns. The women are civil but Johnny Abbott's (Paxton Mishkind) birth mom continues to be all over the place while the woman who raised him maintains her ice princess composure.

Earlier Chelsea visited Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) at Chancellor-Winters and gave him the baby blanket that belonged to Johnny before she allowed Victoria. to adopt him. She seems to be blocking out the fact that Billy has told her Johnny is not ready for more and may never be. Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) warned her that Vickie is the only mother Johnny knows but the words did not seem to penetrate because Chelsea goes straight to Newman Enterprises.

She thanks Victoria for talking to Johnny and kept saying she wants a place in he son's life. She comes across as if she wants to be known as the boy's mother but Vickie has made it clear that legally she is Johnny's mom. She reiterates that she is only concerned with what is best for Johnny and reminds Chelsea that she signed her rights a mother away. Vicki Is stern with her son's birth mom because she has had a busy and trying day.

Victoria has her hands full

Victoria met with Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and discussed taking over Chancellor-Winters and she had a chance encounter with Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) who seemed to be sucking up by gushing over how much she admires Vickie and wants to get to know all the players in Genoa City. Vickie seemed wary of Audra and later told Nate he should not be so trusting of an outsider. Victoria will soon find that her hands are full with dealing with Audra, Nate, Chancellor-Hamilton, Chelsea, and Johnny.

Spoilers tease that Chelsea is on a mission and cannot be deterred and in her overzealousness to have a relationship with her son she might overstep in a major way. Chelsea may soon approach Johnny directly which could have a devastating effect on the boy. She might find that being aggressive and impetuous will land her in trouble and cause her son psychological damage.

If Billy tells Victoria about the baby blanket she will be furious and may take drastic action to keep Johnny away from his birth mother. Should Chelsea overstep and take matters into her own hands it will be even worse. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out what happens next.