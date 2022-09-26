Latino's Taste is voted a favorite local restaurant during National Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic History Month News 5 screenshot

Latino Restaurant chosen in the top 10 local eateries

From September 15 until October 15 National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated in the United States. Americans whose ancestry is from "Spain, Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Spanish-speaking nations of the Caribbean. It also coincides with the celebration of the declaration of independence in countries like Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Nicaragua". Two local restaurants Mannys Seafood, Soul & Mexican, and Cuban Island have been recognized by the state of Virginia during this month of celebration and viewers of WSLS 10 News chose a third Latino's Taste as one of the 10 best places to eat in the Roanoke area.

Hispanic Heritage Month Patina screenshot

WSLS 10 viewers choice

WSLS polled viewers last week about their favorite hidden gem restaurant in Central and Southwest Virginia. More than 100 business were submitted and following are the top 10 that residents of the Star City and surrounding areas chose.

Viet Sub 1403 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke City Corner 23005 Plantation Rd NE, Roanoke Texas Tavern 114 Church Ave SW, Roanoke Chip & Jo’s Restaurant 315 8th St, Salem Stop Lounge 1919 E Washington Ave, Vinton Latino’s Taste 1126 W Main St, Radford Bowlings Place 5376 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Bob’s Restaurant 1004 Walnut Ave, Vinton Country Barn Restaurant 6659 6 Mile Post Rd, Rocky Mount, 10. Dogwood Restaurant 106 E Lee Ave, Vinton

Congratulations to all the fine dining establishments that locals chose as the best. A special acknowledgement goes to Latino's Taste for being chosen during Hispanic Heritage Month. The Hispanic population makes up 19% of US citizens and they contribute an estimated $1.9 trillion in buying power so please support their businesses as well as all of these fine restaurants.

Latino's Choice is open seven days a week from 10:00 am until 8:00 pm.