Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are both affected by being the spare to the heir

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Screenshot Town and Country

The heir and the spare

Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew have something unique in common when they were born they were considered the "spare" to their older brothers King Charles and Prince William who were heirs to the throne. This is not to excuse any wrongdoing related to the sex abuse charges but to understand what these two men were up against. Their birth order might be similar to middle child syndrome where a child feels they do not get the same attention as the firstborn or younger sibling.

Princess Diana was so troubled by the demeaning label that she desired to shield Prince Harry from the name to which he was being referred.There is also a book by reporter Valentine Low titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown" published by the Times of London, where the author claims Harry's frustration with life as a royal as well as undesired media attention was compounded by his belief that he would be insignificant once his nephew Prince George turned 18.

Are Harry and Andrew two peas in a pod?

The book alleges that the Duke of Sussex compared himself to his uncle Prince Andrew, who in January was stripped of his royal titles after a sexual assault lawsuit was filed against him. Low also claims a source said the following. "He had this thing that he had a shelf life. He was fixated [on] this. He would compare himself with his uncle [Andrew]. He would say 'I have this time to make this impact. Because I can."

No one knows for certain how either Prince Harry or Prince Andrew really feel about living life as second sons while their older brothers were groomed to be kings but it could not have been easy. Andrew has been surrounded by controversy ever since he dated soft porn actress Koo Stark and later married Sarah Ferguson.

Harry has always seemed to enjoy life away from royal duties and his lived his life amid rumors that Prince Charles is not his father. Major James Hewitt who has been accused of fathering Harry has stated that he and Diana were not together until the Prince was two years old. There are also images of a young Prince Phillip where it is clear that Harry looks just like him. Even so, all of this must have been difficult to deal with.