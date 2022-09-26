The next move of Prince Charles will determine how he feels about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles Iii ET screenshot

Will King Charles embrace his grandchildren or punish their parents?

King Charles III is under the watchful eye of the public and the media when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the new sovereign told the world that he loved his son and daughter-in-law and wished them well in their new lives "across the pond." Since then the news media has been reporting conflicting information on the state of the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the new King. Now Fox News is suggesting something very interesting relating to the Royal family.

Harry and Meghan are longer classified as working members and there has been much discussion related to their usage of his or her "Royal Highness" for Archie and Lilibet. Royal ex[ert Duncan Larcome told Fox "It’s the official rubber stamp that matters and if the King is objecting to them using their titles as Prince and Princess, then he can only be doing that really to punish Harry and Meghan," Larcombe told Fox News Digital. However, the use of Prince and Princess is very much up in the air, titles that should be automatically bestowed upon the grandchildren of the current reigning monarch."

The world awaits an answer

Larcombe finds it peculiar that no formal announcement has been made by the King or Buckingham Palace, and says that a decision could come any day now, possibly this week. The world is watching and waiting for this next move to find out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be punished for leaving the UK by royal titles being denied for their children or if King Charles III will embrace his grandchildren who live across the pond and bestow all rights and privileges of having the king for a grandfather.