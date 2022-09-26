Two local restaurants are highlighted for Hispanic Heritage month

Hispanic cuisine KGET News

Celebrate Hispanic and Latino cuisine

Hispanic Heritage Month began on September 15th and will be celebrated until October 15th in the Commonwealth where many activities have been taking place. One way the state of Virginia is honoring the Latino, Latinx, and Hispanic communities is by highlighting restaurants that serve Hispanic/ Latino cuisine. Two of them Mannys Seafood, Soul & Mexican, and Cuban Island, are in our local area.

Cuban Island is located at 5508 Williamson Rd, NW in Roanoke, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 am-8:00 pm. Mannys Seafood Soul & Mexican Restaurant is located at 2628 Virginia Avenue in Collinsville. Please keep these businesses in mind during National Restaurant Week which is another way Virginia is honoring Hispanic Heritage Month.

The importance of Hispanic Heritage Month

Rita McClenny, president & CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation said the following. “We are very pleased to welcome Virginians and visitors alike as we celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.” “Virginia has a rich, dynamic Spanish-speaking culture that is infused across the Commonwealth, from the extraordinary murals in Virginia Beach’s ViBe Creative District to authentic Mexican cuisine in the mountain towns of Southwest Virginia. Hispanic Heritage Month is a wonderful opportunity to support these businesses and artists, and we are proud to join in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with events and celebrations across the state.”

Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes Americans with roots in Spain, Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Spanish-speaking nations of the Caribbean. It also coincides with the celebration of the declaration of independence in countries like Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Nicaragua. The state of Virginia and the Roanoke Valley will be acknowledging the importance of Hispanics. Latino.s and Latinx throughout the 30-day celebration.