Virginia Hispanic Chamber Restaurant Week celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month WDBJ7 screenshot

Celebrate Latino and Hispanic food

National Hispanic History Month began on September 15 and continues until October 15. The state of Virginia has been showing support with several activities and will soon offer one that involves the entire Commonwealth. Virginia Hispanic Chamber Restaurant Week begins Monday, October 10th and runs until October 16th will be listed.

The Virginia Hispanic Chamber Restaurant Week is free and any Latino/Hispanic Restaurants or Food Trucks located in the state are eligible to participate and reap the benefits. Participating businesses can be featured by offering a special for the week. If you are interested you can click the link to get more information or signup for the statewide event.

Hispanic cuisine KGET News

Benefits of Restaurant Week

Featured restaurants will be highlighted at the top of the Restaurante Week webpage. The name, location, contact information, website/menu link, and the restaurant's featured special for the week will be included.. Specials must be available every day during the week and can be during made available during specific times like lunch or dinner. Restaurants listed but not featured will have their info underneath the featured establishment.

Restaurant Week will be showcased in the Hispanic Chamber newsletter and on social networks, with "maximum digital exposure" for participating businesses. This event will also be advertised via "television, newspapers, magazines, and radio" throughout the state of Virginia. Many restaurants locally and statewide saw a decrease in sales or closed due to COVID.

Residents across the state who take advantage of Virginia Hispanic Chamber Restaurant Week will be supporting minority-owned businesses, which will increase revenue. They will also enjoy Latino/Hispanic cuisine and be showing support for National Hispanic Heritage Month.