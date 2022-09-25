Casa Latina in Roanoke celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month Casa Latino screenshot

Roanoke Casa Latina celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month began on September 15 and continues through October 15. In the Roanoke area there have been observances throughout the region. Casa Latina {Latino Home} began the annual celebration at the Floyd Fest on September 17. They use this month to bridge the gaps between Latinos and other communities by showing Hispanic values through food and music.

Casa Latina provides resources and programs that contribute to the well-being of native Spanish speakers through "education, cultural activities, and direct access to services". ( Nuestros esfuerzos están dirigidos a motivar a la comunidad latina a alcanzar sus metas. En Casa Latina proveemos recursos y programas para contribuir con su bienestar, a través de educación, actividades culturales y servicios}.

This non-profit agency addresses the needs of the local Spanish-speaking community in the Roanoke Valley, and is a staple in the Latino community. According to board member, Jose Banuelos "It gives them the opportunity not just to be visible out in the community but to show a sense of pride of who we are,”

National Hispanic Heritage Month WSLS 10 Screenshot

Local Casa Latina events

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month there are a number of events sponsored by Casa Latina according to Banuelos. There will be a youth program: Si se puede!: (Yes you can) from Oct. 3-Nov. 14, a Latino/Hispanic Heritage Month Health Fair will take place at Thrasher Park "sense of pride of who we are,” on Oct. 8, and Mexican Consulate will be held from Oct. 12-16.

The purpose of Casa Latina is to strengthen the individual, the family, and the community. For questions or to volunteer email casalatinarv@gmail.com. You can also contact the organization by calling (540) 579-2776, or WhatsApp: +1 (540) 579-2776.. The physical location is 3110 Pioneer Rd NW Roanoke, VA 24012