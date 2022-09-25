Roanoke College celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month Roanoke Edu screenshot

Roanoke College promotes diversity on campus

National Hispanic Heritage Month is being celebrated across the nation from September 15 to October 15.There have already been many observances and there will be more between now and mid-October.In addition to festivals and public events one local institution of higher learning is done some in house events. Roanoke College on College Ave. just off East Main Street in Salem will be observing the annual event throughout the 30 days.

The Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement (HOLA) and OMA (Office of Multicultural Affairs) at the school will collaborate in providing panel discussions, lectures, film screenings, and other events. OMA and HOLA work with other offices on the Roanoke College campus and also with local businesses to showcase" the diversity of Latin America and the Caribbean".

National Hispanic Heritage Month Roanoke Edu screenshot

Dine-in for diversity

Roanoke College also offers Diversity Dine-Ins where lunch/snacks are provided and promoting different cultures is emphasied. The dine-ins were created to provide "an open source of dialogue", and have become an opportunity for students, faculty, and staff to discuss current issues like race, religion, gender, identity, gender identity, politics, and other topics.

Dine-Ins are usually led by a faculty member and an OMA staff member Meetings are held at least once a month, on Tuesdays or Thursdays, during the open block schedule. Fintel Library at Roanoke College has a Gallery of Books that reflect Hispanic Heritage.

The Hispanic community is growing

During Hispanic Heritage month the U.S. government acknowledges and celebrates the numerous contributions made to our culture and society by more than 60 million Hispanic Americans, Latinos, Latinas, and Latinx-identifying people . Hispanic Americans and Latino Americans currently are the largest minority group in the United States and many generations of Hispanic and Latino Americans have consistently made and are making this country strong and prosperous.