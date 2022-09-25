The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chelsea cries after Johnny rejects her

Johnny Victoria and Billy Global TV screenshot Y&R

Chelsea is blindsided

On Monday's episode of The Young and the Restless Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) sets herself up for heartbreak. She meets with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and rattles on and on about Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind) and her desires for her birth son to get to know her. Chelsea won’t let Billy get a word in whilethey are hashing this out Victoria Newman Amelia Heinle appears and accuses the pair of plotting behind her back.

They assure her that’s not the case and then the trio begins to discuss the matter at hand. Again Chelsea is overly excited, eager and talkative while Billy and Vickie try to prepare her for the possibility that Johnny may not want to see her. Later Victoria and Billy are sitting in Chancellor Park with their son and ease him into the conversation about his birth mom.

Johnny is furious

Johnny is stunned to realize Conner Newman (Judah Mackey) is his brother and Chelsea is his birth mom. He is also angry because he had previously told Billy and Victoria that he did not want to kow who his birth mom was. He tells his parents he does not want to talk about this subject ever again and runs offs. Later Billy meets with Chelsea and again she talks nonstop about her hopes for her son and Billy tries to warn her to not get too excited.

Chelsea becomes emotional and when Billy can finally get a word in he tells her that Johnny needs time to process this news. He also mentions that he senses that Chelsea was hoping for something more. With tears in her eyes and disappointment all over her face Chelsea walks away. Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that this is only the beginning of rough times ahead with Johnny who may have issues with Billy, Victoria, Conner, and especially Chelsea.