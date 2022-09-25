Virginia Tech celebrates Hispanic-Latinx Heritage month

Hispanic Heritage month at Virginia Tech YMCA Facebook Screenshot

Hispanic-Latinx Heritage month at Virginia Tech

Hispanic-Latinx Heritage Month is being observed at Virginia Tech. This 30-day acknowledgment began in 1988 and celebrates American citizens whose ancestors came from Mexico, Spain, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Each year, from September 15 to October 15, the histories, cultures, and contributions of Latino Americans are highlighted. The dates that Hispanic heritage is honored coincide with national independence days in a number of Latino nations.

The Independence of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Chile as well as Columbus Day all fall within the 30 days. Dr, Elda Stanco-Downey, is a VTCSOM (Virginia Tech Carillon School of Medicine) Faculty Member who discusses the festivities for Hispanic-Latinx Heritage Month. In a video, she said the following.

"Hi Hola amigos e collegas at the . I am Dr. Elda Stanco-Downey, PhD in the department of Interprofessionalism. I work with M1, M2, and M4 students in Medical Spanish and it's my pleasure to welcome you and wish you ¡Feliz mes de la herencia hispana! or Happy Hispanic Latino Latina Latinx Heritage Month".

LASO Gaja LASO Facebook screenshot

Education related to Hispanic History Month is important

Dr. Stanco-Downey explains that the term "Hispanic"is utilized to lump everyone together and takes away from cultural diversity. Hispanic actually refers to individuals who are Spanish-speaking or have a background in a Spanish-speaking nation. Latino refers to "those who are from or have a background in a Latin American country". Latinix is plural and gender neutral and often used by those who are nonbinary.

On Thursday, September 29 from 5-7 p.m. refreshments will be served when El Centro and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute Health Sciences & Technology at VT partner to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month. The location will be the FBRI & HST LibraryCampus Health Sciences & Technology. This event will be for Faculty/Staff, Post-Doc, Graduates, Undergraduates, and the Public.

Hispanic Heritage month at Virginia Tech Facebook screenshot LASO

Additional Information

The YMCA at Tech is recognizing Lin-Manuel Miranda who is of Puerto Rican descent and wrote the hit Broadway musical, Hamilton for Hispanic Heritage Month and on Friday, September 30, the Virginia Tech LASO (Latino Asociation of Student Organizations) will collaborate with the Indigenous community at VT.

Mohawk Chef Dave Smoke-McCluskey and Peruvian Chef Krysia Lycette Villón, will prepare foods from ingredients grown in the Tech Indigenous Friendship Garden No time has been listed for the day's events but the purpose is. to celebrate Hispanic-Latinx Heritage Month and Indigenous Cultures Across America.