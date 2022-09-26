Hogan's Heroes ghost extras TeeVee Greatest screenshot

Ghost extras in the midst

Hogan's Heroes aired on CBS from 1965 to 1971 and now two episodes can be seen on weeknights on MeTV from 9:00-9:30 and 9:30-10:00 PM. During the six-year run of the show, a lot of what is referred to as Ghost extras were utilized. These actors can be seen in the opening credits and when they are in episodes they were in a sense like Sergeant Shultz ( John Banner) and appear to see nothing know nothing and definitely say nothing.

The Ghost extras blend in with the scenery and do not have anything to do with the main plot. These actors did not speak and you did not see the same faces show up in other episodes. The Ghost Extra men are shown when a headcount is done to make certain no prisoners have escaped and you see them beside or behind the main characters. They often have their heads down, hands in their pockets, and seem to be shivering from the cold.

Everyone played his role

Most times on Hogans Heroes the Ghost extras are simply lounging on their bunks or standing around passively in the background, waiting, watching, and listening as Colonel Hogan (Bob Crane) and his four main Heroes discuss their latest scheme against the Nazis. Hogan's four right-hand assistants are Lebeau (Robert Clary), Kinchloe (Ivan Dixon), Carter (Larry Hovis), and Newkirk, (Richard Dawson).

The five of them stick together and rarely interact with the other prisoners of war. Likewise, the men in the background seem to know their place and never approach the main characters. The extras have sullen looks on their faces which lends credibility to the fact that they are in a POW camp. They rub their hands together and shrug their shoulders indicating they are not accustomed to the cold.

Once in a while few of the extras assist Hogan but only on the periphery. These unknown and oh-so-silent soldiers from time to time may be lookouts or signal that there is danger or that the coast is clear to move forward with an operation. These men never do any missions outside of the barracks with Hogan and his top aides.

The no-names

Practically 99% of the missions only involve the five principal players and when Colonel Klink (Werner Klemperer) and Sergent Shultz come around these other prisoners are ignored as if they do not exist. The Website Head Scratchers said the following."It doesn’t make sense that valuable “first teamers” like LeBeau, Newkirk, Carter, and Kinchloe are, say, digging a new tunnel extension while the no-names are reading magazines in their bunks." In the real world, these men most likely would be digging the tunnels and doing what is considered the grunt work instead of Hogan's trusted four.