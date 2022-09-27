Local Colors Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Local Colors Hispanic Heritage Festival Local Colors Screenshot

Local Hispanic Heritage Festival returns

Roanoke's Local Colors will host the 3rd annual Hispanic Heritage Festival in downtown on Sunday, October 1. The celebration is in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month which has been observed from Septemberc 15 to October 15 since 1988. These dates were chosen because of events significant to Latino Americans that take place during this timeframe.

September 15 is the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua and September 16 is Mexico's date of independence and Chile celebrates September18. Also, Día de la Raza AKA Columbus Day which is observed on October 12, falls within this 30 day period.” The local Hispanic Heritage Festival events on October 1, will take place from noon until 3 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Plaza on Norfolk Ave SE in Downtown Roanoke

A day of family fun

.For 3 hours on Sundaythe "multifaceted cultural heritages of Latin America" will be displayed through a stage program of storytelling, dance, music, and much more that highlights the vast contributions of Hispanic Americans. Vendor booths will offer community services, food, and arts & crafts, that celebrate the diversity of Latin American cultures.

The Local Colors Facebook page indicates there will be performances from the Hollins Mariachi Ensemble from Hollins University, World of Dance, representing dance forms from Puerto Rico and Panama and for the first time a quinceañera presentation will be performed by Dream Dance & Fitness LLC.

Local Colors has expanded



Local Colors is a nonprofit, organization that promotes inclusion, ethnic diversity, and multicultural understanding through "events, education, and service in Southwestern Virginia" and "promotes global diversity equity, and multicultural understanding" The annual May festival began in 1991as a small downtown event spearheaded by Pearl Fu and highlighted the cultures of China, Kenya, Russia, and South Korea.

Executive Director Lisa Spencer told WDBJ7 in July that school children were not able to participate last year due to the pandemic and she is exited they can be involved this year. She added. “One of the main reasons we are doing this is to show the importance to be inclusive of the Hispanic community,” “I think it’s really important for the children so they can feel included and valued.”

The Hispanic Heritage Fetival is free and for additional information please call (540) 904-2234.