On General Hospital Diane Miller gets "hooked" and validates Sonny's connection to the killer

What is the Hook really after?

The Hook killer storyline on General Hospital will probably continue until after Halloween as did two previous serial killer storylines related to Ryan Chamberlain. ( John Lindstrom). Thus far Ava Jerome (Maura West ) is hospitalized, Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) is dead and now Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) has been hooked.

Diane went to Brando's garage to get the guardian papers for Sasha Gilmore (Sophia Mattson)

and was attacked which means she was followed. Spoilers say the savvy lawyer will be found by Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Gregory Chase (Gregory Harrison ) but don't say if she lives or dies. Could the exchange with Sonny have been the last for these two? One thing that is clear is that all three victims have connections to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) but the reason is not clear.

What comes next

Dex Heller ( Evan Hofer) has been nearby each time the Hook attacked and when Christina Corinthos (Lexi Ainsworth) said she heard jewelry jangling on the hooded killer the camera went straight to Dex. This could indicate Dex is the hook or only be a smokescreen.

On Monday Mac Scorpio (John J York) will question Heller which indicates he is a person of interest Is Dex doing all of this to set up or is there a more sinister man or woman at work? Sonny General Hospital fans are wondering if Hennesy is leaving the soap but there has been no news to validate or deny her fate. Be sure to tune in next week to The Young and the Restless to find out the fate of Dex and Diane.