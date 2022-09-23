The World's largest pet walk takes place on Saturday

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sr7f7_0i7ers7c00
Pet WalkWSLS 10 Screenshot

Pet Partners needs your support

The 5th annual world's largest pet walk will take place across the nation this Saturday, September 24. It is being presented by Wellness Pet Company. and is an official Pet Partners walking event as well as the signature fundraiser. This is the ideal way to enjoy the great outdoors, spend time with your pet and also raise funds for a worthy cause.

WSLS10 says Pet Partners is a nonprofit that 'registers therapy animals for animal-assisted interventions". The goal of the pet walk is to help the nonprofit raise $100,000 that will assist in increasing the community impact of Pet Partners through therapy animal visits.

Move your feet on Saturday

The local organization is TheraPets of the Roanoke Valley and some of the locations where the volunteers go in this area include Salem Health and Rehab, Carilion, Lewis Gale, Snider Nursing Home and Radford University. Thet also have teams at Friendship health and Rehab, Park Oak Grove, Addison Middle School, Springtree Health and Rehab, Community Outreach, Our Lady of the Valley, Raleigh Court Health and Rehab, Trust House, Franklin Health and Rehab, VA Hospital, Virginia Veteran’s Care Center, and Roanoke College Stressbusters, The organization also offers Pet Partner evaluations and classes.

The choice is yours on Saturday to get out and move your feet and walk whatever path and distance feels best for you and your animal. You can walk solo, friends and family, or co-workers. All that matters is that you get out there with your pets. If you can't think of a path you might want to consider one of the local greenways.

