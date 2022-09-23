The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a wedding crasher at the vow renewal ceremony

Skyle CBS Y&R screenshot

Skyle's wedding may have an unexpected guest

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless have been teasing for weeks that something or someone will cause problems during the vow renewal ceremony for Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman (Allison Lanier). The latest news suggests that an uninvited guest will show up and complicate Skyle's big day.

Some Y&R viewers are still expecting Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) to misbehave especially now that both have been fired from Marchetti. There is already some mama drama coming up when Phyllis assumes Diane was invited to a pre-wedding event and she was not.

Nothing is known for certain

Viewers know that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is in LA with Deacon Sharp ( Sean Kanan) and she will return to Genoa City with a wedding gown for her granddaughter. Is lt possible Deacon might come along? Spoilers say Diane will soon walk into her hotel room and ask someone how they got in there. More than likely it will not be Deacon but Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John).

Tucker's arrival is still speculation at this point but those who watch The Young and the Restless know one thing for certain. It would be a miracle if Skyle's wedding took place without any interruptions but it's possible. Diane and Phyllis might decide to be on their best behavior. Be on the lookout for updates as the wedding day approaches and stay tuned to find out what happens next in Genoa City.