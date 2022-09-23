Daniel may come between Lily and Billy on The Young and the Restless

Daniel and Lily CBS Y&R screenshot

Daniel may come between Billy and Lily

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that when Daniel Romalotti Jr. (Michael Graziadei) returns to Genoa City he might cause problems for Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Daniel was Lily’s first husband so the spark might still be there. Billy and Lily are having a lot of difficulties and it's probably time for the writers to shake things up.

Billy walked away from his podcast which he truly loved and dedicated himself to Chancellor-Winters and his role as COO. Viewers can tell he is uncomfortable and he has said he feels like an outsider. In addition, Billy and Lily don't seem to be flowing as they once were. He continues to be at Victoria Newman's (Amelia Heinle) beck and call which rubs Lily the wrong way and he recently had a kiss with Chelsea.

What will be Daniel's agenda?

No details have been revealed yet regarding Daniel's return but he will naturally be spending some time with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford ) and trying to help Summer Newman (Allison Lanier keep their mother in line. Spoilers don't say how long Michael Graziadei will be sticking around or if Danny Romalotti is only back for Summer and Kyle's vow renewal ceremony. Will he come between Billy and Lily or possibly Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Chance Chancellors (Conner Floyd) as Abby is also an ex? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out what happens next.