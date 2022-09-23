Iron Gate, VA

Local authorities warn against latest check scam

Cheryl E Preston

Check fraudThe digital artist

Be on the lookout for scammers

WDBJ7 is reportiing that the Alleghany Sherrif's office has received a complaint from an Iron Gate resident who was targeted with a check cashing scam. The sheriff’s office said the potential victim received a package from FedEx, that contained a check and a letter with instructions. The unnamed individual was supposed to "deposit the check, purchase gift cards, send a picture of the receipt and cards to an email address, and then keep $700".

The FDIC offers the following information to protect people from fraudulent schemes. Scammers use fake bank checks to get you to cash or deposit the check. Once it is deposited, they ask you to send all or part of the proceeds back to them or an accomplice before the bank where you made the deposit attempts to clear or process the check for payment and realizes the check is fake.

How to spot a scam

The scammer might ask you to return the funds via cash, write a personal check, load it onto a pre-paid or gift card, or through an automated clearing house (ACH) payment wire transfer, or a person-to-person (P2P) transaction. The FDIC warns against secret or mystery shopping online, notification that you have won a lottery or sweepstakes, online auctions, or there has been some type off overpayment.

The Alleghany Sheriff’s office emphasized that this is a scam because the check is fraudulent. Anyone who receives any similar offers is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office. If you fall for this scam yo may be held responsible for the money because you cashed the check.

# check fraud internet scams

Comments / 2

