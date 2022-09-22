Bombshells are about to drop on The Bold and the Beautiful

Thomas and Liam Bold Live Screenshot

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful indicate that several bombshells are about to drop during the week of September 26-30. Nothing is known for certain but here are some possibilities.

Nikki and Deacon

Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) will cross over from The Young and the Restless for a few episodes for a couple of important meetings. One involves obtaining a Forrester Creations designer l gown for her granddaughter, Summer Newman-Abbott (Allison Lanier) vow renewal service. Eric Forrester (John McCook) will be happy to see that the gown is designed, but will have no idea that Nikki has an ulterior motive for being in LA.

Nikki will meet with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) in an attempt to get some dirt on Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Deacon has asked Nikki to meet him at Il Giardino. where he will give her some type of incriminating evidence against Diane. Whatever is uncovered will make Ms. Jenkns nervous and spoilers tease this may be where Trevor St. John is revealed to be Tucker McCall. Whatever Diane is hiding is close to being revealed.

Thomas and Brooke start a war and Shana may have news

Tensions will escalate as Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang find themselves in a heated exchange. Thomas will say or do something that leads Brooke interprets as threatening and she will fear for her own safety. Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), will become alarmed and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) will be angry that the Logans are implying Thomas may be losing it again.

Thomas and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will soon receive a visitor they will not be happy to see and spoilers suggest it might be Shauna Fulton as Denise Richards has confirmed she will return to the CBS soap temporarily. Shauna does not have any connections to Ridge and Thomas so it's more likely that Liam will barge in on the dressmakers and be ready for a confrontation. Liam might think Thomas’ recent behavior with Brooke is additional proof that he’s unstable and not fit to parent Douglas Forrester ( Django Ferri).

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Taylor will defend Thomas and believe Brooke s exaggerating. All of this tension will lead to harsh accusations from both sides that cannot be taken back. Perhaps Steffy and Thomas will be pushed to admit their manipulation in trying to get their parents back together or Ridge may finally decide which woman he loves more between Taylor and Brooke. Nikki may uncover dirt about Diane and Shauna could return to LA with some tragic news about Quinn Fuller. Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out what happens next.