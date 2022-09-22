Princess Diana, Princess Kate, and Meghan Markle were all alleged to be victims of royal hazing

Diana Kate and Meghan Harpers Bazaar Screenshot

The royals remain in the spotlight

When it comes to the British royal family you might read two conflicting stories within minutes of each other. Consider that some news outlet's are reporting that Meghan Markle has requested an a one with her father in law while others say she and Prince Harry are already Stateside. There is now a story circulating about the Duchess of Sssex, her sister in law Catherine the Princess of Wales and the late Princess Diana and how they all were treated badly by the royals.

An unnamed cousin of King Charles III revealed something quite interesting about an alleged royal tradition in an exclusive interview with The Post. He or she said that the British royal family has a "long history of hazing newcomers and only those who are “tough as nails” manage to survive. If true then it appears that Kate Middleton has surved what the other two could not.

Royal Family hazing

Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle all were under constant scrtny because the Royal Family is being watched by the radar of the world. Every emotion is analyzed and judged and now after Queen Elizabeth II passed away and their personal lives are even more of a daily topic.

The cousin said there is a "hazing process" which can be validated based on the reasoning of finding a suitable partner and acknowledged that Markle’s hazing seems to have been unusually prolonged. The royal relative added: “To Meghan Markle, I say, ‘What you are going through is a hellish kind of hazing. If she can just hang in there, someone else will come along who can take the heat. Nobody gets a pass.”

Princess Diana and Meghan Markle complained of Mental Health issues that were not addressed but Princess Kate seems to be holding her own and perhaps just like the fair tale The Princess and the Pea Catherine Princess of Wales will make the grade, pass the muster, survive the hazing and prove herself to be a real princess.