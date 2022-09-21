Roanoke authorities warn teens and parents against Rainbow Fentanyl

Rainbow fentanyl WDBJ7 screenshot

A dangerous new drug looks like candy

WDBJ7 is reporting that drug traffickers have found a new way to sustain their profits by marketing and distributing colorful tablets to teens and children. What might look like candy, in reaitlly is rainbow fentanyl. Local police are attempting to remain one step ahead of this potentially deadly drug but it’s becoming increasingly difficult.

In August the United States Drug Enforcement Agency had the following on their website "Fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram added “The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”

Virginia State Police are on the job

Virginia State police are working with organizations like the Prevention Council of Roanoke County in order to get the word out about this dangerous drug to children, teens, and adults. Nancy Hans, the Prevention Council Executive Director told News 7 “We are just concerned that parents really pay attention to what these things are, what they look like.”

First Sergeant Joe Crowder, with Virginia State Police, said the following to News 7. ''We talk about it in law enforcement all the time. We’re trying to fight a forest fire with a fire extinguisher. Sometimes, it gets really frustrating,” “If they can target the younger communities- I call it sustained addiction. If you can get the younger communities addicted, it sustains their profit.

Crowder added: For teens who purchase pills like oxycodone, Xanax, or Adderal from friends or on the street, the danger is real. If you get a pill off the street now, you can almost bet -- 99 percent sure it’s going to be fentanyl. Counterfeit opioids have already infiltrated the Roanoke Valley and Rainbow fentanyl is of major concern because it is made in a way that attracts young people. Please pay attention to the cover photo and spread