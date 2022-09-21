The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chelsea moves closer to realizing her dream but it could turn into a nightmare

Chelsea and Victoria Y&R screenshot

Chelsea is on a mission

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless indicate that things will progress within the next few weeks for Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). She will remain firm on her position that Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind) is told the truth and she ready for the boy to know she gave birth to him. She also desires that he get to know Connor Newman (Judah Mackey) as his half-brother rather than his cousin.

Villy will be in agreement on some issue next week when Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) make a difficult decision together. It sounds like Chelsea is going to get her wish but it cold backfire. Johnny is old enough to ask questions and he may wonder wh his mother basiall prostitted herself to Victor Newman ( Eri Braeden) and seduced Billy. Johnny knows Victoria is his adoptive mom, but has no idea Chelsea is is biological mother. This cold also ase trama that leads to the boy needing therapy.

Victoria has plans

Spoilers also tease that Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will have some concerns which probably suggests he does not like Chelsea making a decision of this magnitude abot their son with nvolvng him so there will no doubt be some pushback Other Y&R spoilers indicate Victoria will have a lot on her plate because of her deal with Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and Billy has no idea she is planning to take over Hamilton-Winters.

How will Johnny and Conner react to finding out they are sibblings and will they trn against Chelsea and wreck her idea of one big happy family? Is Victoria getting in over her head with Nate and will she lose Bill's support? Be sure to stay tned to The Young and the Restless to find ot what happens next.