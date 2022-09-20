Earl Grey tea Scoff Screenshot

Get your Earl Grey on

If you drink Earl Grey tea you may have been giving yourself an important health benefit. Researchers are saying that the Bergamont in the tea "contains enzymes known as 3-hydroxy-3-methyl-glutaryl flavanones (or HMGF). These act in a similar way to statins – medicines used to treat patients who have problems with cholesterol". Statin drugs have been linked to a number of side effects, some of which can lead to very serious and debilitating health conditions.

Women's World recently acknowledged the power of Bergamont (in Early Grey Tea) for lowering LDL cholesterol and suggested taking 1,000 mg of a daily supplement. Bergamot also has side effects if consumed in excesses such as muscle cramps and blurred vision.

Bergamont Scoff Screenshot

Bergamont and Earl Grey

Earl Grey Tea falls into the category of flavored teas and has one of the most recognizable flavors in the world. This British tea is typically a black tea base flavored with oil from the rind of bergamot orange, which is a citrus fruit with the appearance and flavor of the following fruits, an orange and a lemon with a little bit of lime and grapefruit mixed in.

The consensus from research is as follows: "Extract from bergamot – most commonly used in Earl Grey tea – reduced total cholesterol, and LDL levels but there was an increase in HDL levels (good cholesterol). Therefore a daily supplement of bergamot fruit extract could be very effective for the treatment of high cholesterol."

Earl Grey tea Scoff Screenshot

Additional benefits

The researchers recommend three cups of Earl Grey tea daily in order to see the benefits of decreased cholesterol. There are other benefits being reported from drinking this tea like reduced risk of heart disease and stroke, decreased anxiety, and boosted immunity.

Keep in mind that results will vary based on each individual situation. Please note this article is for informational purposes only. It is not to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. If you are taking statins to manage your cholesterol please consult your health care provider before making changes.