Main Character Syndrome is becoming a popular term among Millennials





Main Character Syndrome Red Bubble Screenshot

Introducing the main character

Thanks to the Internet we now have an influx of terms and definitions that once were unheard of. On one sharing platform, Tictok the users have come up with a name for people who center conversations and social media posts around themselves which is: Main Character Syndrome. This describes a specific pattern of behavior where for that individual everything revolves around "me, myself and I". This person behaves as if he or she is a star and the world orbits around them.

Main Character Syndrome is not an official medical term or diagnosis of a mental disorder but more of a nickname like Doubting Thomas, Debbie Downer or Negative Nancy, etc. The monicker of “ main character” comes from movies, television shows, plays, and books where there is always a protagonist or central figure who has enemies, frenemies, or an antagonist. It is believed that those who build stories around themselves are attempting to gain the fame they did not have in middle school.

All about me myself and I

The urban dictionary says the main character has the most importance in a story and is the one who does the most to support the plot. The majority of the action revolves around this individual of major importance. It is believed that people with this issue are dealing with low self-esteem and need to believe everyone is paying attention to them.

Therapists believe those who center the world around themselves are dealing with a narcissistic personality disorder. Perhaps such individuals don't realize they have an issue or how annoying it is for others. Consider those you may know who dominate every telephone conversation even when you have initiated the call. By the time they stop talking you may have forgotten the reason you called in the first place.

Labeling these people as having Main Character Syndrome is more relatable and less harsh than considering them to be narcissistic. Although this phrase came about because of social media posts you might know someone in your family, on your job, or in your neighborhood who behaves as if they are the main character and everyone else is in the supporting cast.

Is it you?

Main Character Syndrome is also referred to as Main Character Energy and has come to society via the millennials. Business Insider describes those with this issue as self-centered and considers everyone else a character in their movie. Although this is not an actual mental health diagnosis, there are experts who acknowledge it is real and list four characteristics of those dealing with the "disorder." These have been addressed earlier but listing them specifically might help some recognize the traits in their own life.

1. Everything revolves around you and your personal issues

2. You cannot handle criticism

3. You feel your life is out of control and present yourself as the main character in an attempt to feel in control.

4. You attempt to converse your followers that your life is perfect.

If you find yourself holding court on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram and are overjoyed that your loyal subjects are paying attention please take heed. If you demand center stage with no thought for what others have to say and believe your truth is more important, then "Houston we have a problem." If you cannot take an honest look at yourself and even consider the possibility or ask "Is it I"? you may already have your answer.